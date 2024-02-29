2,078 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

