21,252 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

