28,265 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.35 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

