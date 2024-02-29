480 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

