9,158 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

