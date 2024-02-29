Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

