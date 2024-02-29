Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Garrett Motion worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock worth $16,324,169. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.