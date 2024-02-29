Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 0.2 %

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.