Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.09.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

In other news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

