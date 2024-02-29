Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $218.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

