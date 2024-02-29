Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $235.00 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

