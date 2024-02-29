Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $903,000 Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Performance Shipping worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 60.08%.

