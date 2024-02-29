Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1,102.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Saia by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $562.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.68. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.