Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1,102.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Saia by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SAIA opened at $562.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.68. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
