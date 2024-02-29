Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.88.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,105 shares of company stock worth $3,287,212. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

