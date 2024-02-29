Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 127,379 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 127,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,562 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,196 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.06.

About Fossil Group

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.