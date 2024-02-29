Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,729 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,599. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

