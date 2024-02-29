Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,069 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

