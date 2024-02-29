Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,672 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $2,063,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 220,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.8 %

Barclays stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

