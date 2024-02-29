Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,040,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,040,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at $37,707,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,217 shares of company stock worth $5,550,489. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

