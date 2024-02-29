Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vita Coco worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

