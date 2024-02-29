Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,240.20 ($28.41).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,543 ($32.26) to GBX 2,961 ($37.56) in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.02) to GBX 2,280 ($28.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,632 ($33.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,811 ($35.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,584.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,526.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

