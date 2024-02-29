Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 224.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

