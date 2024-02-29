Algert Global LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

