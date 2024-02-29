Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 79.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.3 %

AI stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

