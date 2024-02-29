Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 189,430 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 189,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 461,115 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after buying an additional 238,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

