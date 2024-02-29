Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IRadimed worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $251,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.