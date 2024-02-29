Algert Global LLC Buys 29,530 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 423.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $910.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $40.95.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

