Algert Global LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Hawkins worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

