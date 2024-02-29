Algert Global LLC Buys 47,780 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alignment Healthcare worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.