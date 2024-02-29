Algert Global LLC Buys 66,180 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AngioDynamics worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 486,501 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.