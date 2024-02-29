Algert Global LLC Buys 8,280 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viad by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Viad Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VVI stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

