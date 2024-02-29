Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 91,820 Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

