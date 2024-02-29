Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

