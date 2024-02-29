Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

