Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.