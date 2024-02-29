Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

