Algert Global LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175,182 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TVTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

