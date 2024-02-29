Algert Global LLC Has $808,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

