Algert Global LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $539.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

