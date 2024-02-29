Algert Global LLC Has $841,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after buying an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,676,000 after buying an additional 401,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

