Algert Global LLC Has $864,000 Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.19% of CEVA worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

