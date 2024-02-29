Algert Global LLC Has $881,000 Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.21%.

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

