Algert Global LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTVE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

