Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,106,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 791,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,127,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $44.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.