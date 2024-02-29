Algert Global LLC Invests $707,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 79.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.