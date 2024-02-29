Algert Global LLC Invests $975,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.