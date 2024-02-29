Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

GPRE stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $305,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

