Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 35.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 128.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The company has a market cap of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOV

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.