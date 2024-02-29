Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

