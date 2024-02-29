Algert Global LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.17% of Central Pacific Financial worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CPF opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $64,826.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $191,614. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

